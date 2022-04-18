Pot left on stove causes early morning apartment fire on Airline

BATON ROUGE - A fire at Fleur Apartments on Airline has been ruled accidental.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Once inside the apartment, they found it filled with heavy smoke and the kitchen on fire.

Fire investigators have determined that the fire started from an unattended pot on the stove. No injuries have been reported.