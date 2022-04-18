66°
Latest Weather Blog
Pot left on stove causes early morning apartment fire on Airline
BATON ROUGE - A fire at Fleur Apartments on Airline has been ruled accidental.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Once inside the apartment, they found it filled with heavy smoke and the kitchen on fire.
Trending News
Fire investigators have determined that the fire started from an unattended pot on the stove. No injuries have been reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with...
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
Family of slain 3-year-old boy spends Easter Sunday bracing for his funeral
-
Kids hopping away happy from annual Easter egg parade