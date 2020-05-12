Postal worker dies from COVID-19 one week after giving birth

Photo: ABC News

CHICAGO - A family is looking for answers after a 31-year-old mother of three died one week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Unique Clay, a postal worker from Chicago, Illinois, gave birth to her third April 30. Her family says doctors at UChicago Medicine discharged her even though she tested positive for COVID-19 during childbirth.

"My sister is not here and it hurts... It's heartbreaking," Clay's sister, Dajah Brown, told Good Morning America.

The hospital extended its sympathy to the family but told ABC News it could not comment on the case due to patient privacy laws.

According to family members, Clay had asthma. They believe she never should've been sent home with a newborn to fight COVID-19 on her own.

Clay's father, Alan Brown, said his daughter's health got "worse and worse."

"The doctor that delivered the baby, I want to know if he would've sent his daughter home if she tested positive," Brown said. "They just dropped the ball."

Clay is believed to be the first postal worker in Chicago to die from the virus. Her coworkers and loved ones held a social distancing memorial to honor her.