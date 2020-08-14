85°
Latest Weather Blog
Portions of Pearl River WMA to be included in U.S. Navy danger zone
ST. TAMMANY PARISH- A portion of the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) waterways will be subject to periodic closures beginning Thursday.
Closures are due to U.S. Navy training exercises that will be conducted in the area.
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the danger zone will be in the northeast portion of the WMA. The training may occur any day or night of the week.
Prior to closure, Navy picket boats will patrol the area that will be off limits. Once the danger zone area has been cleared, the boats will remain in position until it is safe to reopen the area for public access.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cinemark on Perkins Rowe opens to the public amid pandemic
-
COVID concerns as LSU students prepare for move-in day
-
Police arrest women for alleged attack on Chili's restaurant hostess
-
Court disqualifies Councilwoman Tara Wicker from mayoral election, appeal planned
-
Overnight mail dump caught on home security camera