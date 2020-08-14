Portions of Pearl River WMA to be included in U.S. Navy danger zone

ST. TAMMANY PARISH- A portion of the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) waterways will be subject to periodic closures beginning Thursday.

Closures are due to U.S. Navy training exercises that will be conducted in the area.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the danger zone will be in the northeast portion of the WMA. The training may occur any day or night of the week.

Prior to closure, Navy picket boats will patrol the area that will be off limits. Once the danger zone area has been cleared, the boats will remain in position until it is safe to reopen the area for public access.