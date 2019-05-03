75°
Portion of Government Street briefly shut down following accident
BATON ROUGE - Police closed a portion of Government Street on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign, resulting in a crash.
Sources tell WBRZ a silver sedan reportedly ran a stop sign on Government Street near Mouton Street and was hit by a box truck. Officials closed the roadway in both directions to assist. It was reopened sometime Thursday evening.
There's no word on injuries.
Government Street is shut down in both directions at Mouton Street after this car reportedly ran a stop sign & was hit by a box truck. Take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/cJHZCShZNr— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) May 2, 2019
