83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen pharmacist ordered to pay $275K in civil penalties for invalid prescriptions

1 hour 1 minute 39 seconds ago Monday, June 12 2023 Jun 12, 2023 June 12, 2023 8:08 AM June 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - The United States Department of Justice ordered a Port Allen pharmacist to pay civil penalties in the wake of a federal lawsuit charging the man with the unlawful dispensing of controlled substances. 

According to the DoJ, the Port Allen-based pharmacy, Stevens Pharmacy, and its owner, Steven Gough, were ordered to pay $275 thousand in civil penalties to resolve the lawsuit. Gough was charged with the alleged unlawful dispensing of controlled substances through false prescriptions. 

Between January 2018 and March 2020, Gough allegedly filled 1,179 falsified and invalid prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl. The prescriptions were either unsigned, expired, or incomplete, and Gough also allegedly would fill them with more than was prescribed. 

Gough is required to provide a notice to the Drug Enforcement Administration for three years if he owns or operates another pharmacy.

Trending News

The DoJ clarified that the payment of the penalties was not an admission of wrongdoing from Gough, nor was it a concession from the DoJ that the charges were not well-founded. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days