Port Allen highway will be closed while crews replace existing concrete

By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - DOTD will implement full road closures while it works on La. 76 near the intersection of La. 415 starting July 11. 

From Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m. to Monday, July 14 at 5 a.m., the intersection will be completely closed to replace the existing concrete there. 

Traffic will be detoured through the weekend. 

