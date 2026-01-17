56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen basketball holds off U-High

2 hours 55 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, January 16 2026 Jan 16, 2026 January 16, 2026 10:15 PM January 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen boys basketball team defended home court Friday night in a win over U-High.

The Pelicans led 34-24 at the half, and held on for a 68-60 victory.

Trending News

Port Allen is now 15-6 this season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days