56°
Latest Weather Blog
Port Allen basketball holds off U-High
PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen boys basketball team defended home court Friday night in a win over U-High.
The Pelicans led 34-24 at the half, and held on for a 68-60 victory.
Trending News
Port Allen is now 15-6 this season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New research bolsters evidence that Tylenol doesn't raise the risk of autism...
-
Delta Utilities announces two pop-up events to educate customers on gas bill
-
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office searching for hunter following spotlighting arrest
-
Eight students disciplined after fight at Walker High School on Friday, school...
-
Student accused of bringing gun to Dutchtown High was also arrested in...