Popular Hammond park restocked with tons of fish

HAMMOND- The City of Hammond recently announced that a popular area park has restocked their pond with 400 pounds of catfish.

The City of Hammond's Facebook page posted a video Wednesday morning thanking the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the 400 pounds of catfish recently added to a park in Hammond.

The post also thanked Mayor Pete Panepinto for his involvement in the restock.

