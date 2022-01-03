32°
Popular Hammond park restocked with tons of fish

4 years 1 month 4 days ago Wednesday, November 29 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

HAMMOND- The City of Hammond recently announced that a popular area park has restocked their pond with 400 pounds of catfish.

The City of Hammond's Facebook page posted a video Wednesday morning thanking the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the 400 pounds of catfish recently added to a park in Hammond.

The post also thanked Mayor Pete Panepinto for his involvement in the restock.

Check out the video to see the catfish being released.

