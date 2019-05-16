76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Popular fast food restaurant opening resort-style ''tacoasis'' this summer

May 16, 2019
By: Dallas Gordon
Photo: Taco Bell

PALM SPRINGS, CA - The Taco Bell franchise is launching a taco-themed hotel and resort for super fans later this year.

The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort is opening in August, and will have a lasting experience at every corner. The adult-only getaway will include "Bell" hops, Baja blasts, and even fire sauce packet-shaped floaties for the pool.

"The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date," Taco Bell's chief global brand officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement.

"It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect. Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy."

Reservations for the hotel will open in June, but the resort will only be open for a limited time. 

 

