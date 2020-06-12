Pop-up lemonade stand at BRPD headquarters to support recovering officer, family of fallen officer

BATON ROUGE - During Louisiana's hot summer months, most residents take advantage of cool drinks offered at local snowball shops and other stands.

On Friday, June 12 all locals are invited to support a very special pop-up lemonade stand at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Airline Highway (9000 Airline Highway).

Fresh lemonade, perfect for a hot afternoon, will be sold, and all proceeds will go to the family of the late Lt. Glen Hutto and to Cpl. Derrick Maglone as he continues to recover from gunshot injuries sustained while on the job.

Cpl. Maglone was shot by a man named Ronnie Kato on April 26 while responding to several reports that Kato, a murder suspect, had been seen in the Howell Park area.

During the same incident, Lt. Hutto was fatally shot by Kato, who has since been apprehended and arrested.

>Click here for more on the tragic April 26 incident<

Cpl. Maglone's injuries were severe, requiring extensive therapy and rehabilitation, which can be quite costly. Lt. Hutto is survived by a wife and children, who the Baton Rouge Police Department would also like to support.

The lemonade stand is run by 7-year-old Amina Britton, the daughter of a police officer, and its hours of operation are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday.

Customers who'd like to pay via PayPal can use the following email address to do so: marisabritton.marykay@gmail.com