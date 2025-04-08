48°
Ponchatoula teenager with medical condition found safe

5 hours 17 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 7:50 PM April 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - A teenager with a medical condition was found in good health after an hours-long search in Ponchatoula.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they appreciate the public's help while trying to find the teen.

