72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ponchatoula man killed in single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning

43 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 April 08, 2024 8:45 AM April 08, 2024 in News
By: Sarah Lawrence

PONCHATOULA - Deputies said a 28-year-old man was killed in a car crash early Saturday. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday that Bhrett Kupper of Ponchatoula was driving along Sisters Road near Pleasant Ridge Extension around 2 a.m. Saturday. Deputies said that for reasons still under investigation, Kupper drove into the opposite lane before losing control of his vehicle, running into a ditch and overturning multiple times. 

Kupper was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Trending News

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards reminded drivers that the odds of surviving a crash are significantly increased when wearing a seatbelt. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days