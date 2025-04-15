79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to identify person who tried using counterfeit money at Government Street store

3 hours 48 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 2:56 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Department detectives are trying to identify a person who tried to use counterfeit money at a Government Street grocery store.

Officials said the attempted purchase happened on April 8.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days