Police trying to identify man wanted in Tuesday shooting on Newcastle Avenue
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday on Newcastle Avenue.
The shooting, which was non-fatal, took place in the 12000 block of Newcastle Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
