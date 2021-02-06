47°
Police: Thieves ram truck through Florida gun store
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Police in Florida say thieves rammed a truck into a Florida gun shop to steal firearms and ammunition.
The Zephyrhills Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page that shows the blue truck smashing through the front of Sunshine State Armory early Sunday.
The video shows three people running in after the truck and grabbing guns and ammunition from cases as the truck backs out of the store. They ran to the truck and fled before police arrived.
The Facebook posting says Pasco County Sheriff's deputies found the truck on fire in a wooded area.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspects' arrests.
