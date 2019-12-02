Police step in during domestic dispute, arrest one on charges of abuse

Alvin Boyd

BATON ROUGE – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they had to intervene when a woman’s boyfriend tried to prevent her from leaving their home.

According to a police report, on Sunday evening around 6:57 p.m. officers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Harry Drive in the North Ardenwood/Lobdell area.

A woman who shared an apartment with her boyfriend, 58-year-old Alvin Boyd, told police she and Boyd had been arguing about whether or not she could leave her apartment.

She said as the row escalated, Boyd began pushing and shoving her, in hopes of forcing her to stay. She claimed that when she tried to get out, Boyd held the door shut, stopping her.

Police say they noticed damaged items in the apartment, indicating a recent a struggle.

After advising the 58-year-old of his rights, police arrested Boyd on charges of false imprisonment and domestic abuse.