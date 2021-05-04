78°
Police: Shooting in Walmart parking lot may have stemmed from robbery

Monday, May 03 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are still searching for the person who shot a man Sunday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Highland Road store. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. Police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that robbery might have been a motive in the incident.

Shoppers on Monday are shocked a shooting happened at a popular grocery store. Some are rethinking returning to the location again.

"It's scary to hear," said John Veron. "I'll have to reassess that and see how things are going moving forward and be aware of my surroundings as I'm shopping, or do anything else."

"It makes me think that I need to be a little more cautious and observant when I'm walking in and out and seeing who's around," added LSU student Claire Reinking. "It's just a weird thing to think about that that would happen."

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

