94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police searching for snake exhibition wheelchair thief

2 hours 10 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 1:54 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Police are seeking to return a wheelchair that was stolen from a library during a snake exhibition. 

The Livingston Police Department said a public wheelchair was stolen from the Livingston Library during a snake exhibition being held there. 

"No need to 'shed' tears over it," the department said, "you really have made 'hiss-tory' with this theft.

Trending News

"Our friends at the Library have thick skin and said they will not press charges if you make the right decision."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days