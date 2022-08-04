Police searching for missing woman with disabilities, last seen getting into someone's car

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing woman with disabilities who was last seen getting into someone's car.

Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Investigators believe Burt got into a white car with another woman, but it's unclear whether she knew that person.

Anyone with information should call police at 225-389-2000.