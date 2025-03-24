75°
Police searching for man who stole downtown clubgoer's car, tried to use stolen credit cards

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police are searching for a person who stole a car from a downtown Baton Rouge nightclub patron earlier in March.

Baton Rouge Police said that the thief stole a purse from a patron of a Third Street nightclub on March 14. The thief then drove off in the clubgoer's white Kia Soul.

Police added that the man then attempted to use the victim's credit cards at a convenience store shortly after the theft.

Report a Typo

