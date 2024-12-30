70°
Police searching for man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol from truck
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are trying to identify a man accused of breaking into a beverage truck and stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol.
The man is accused of breaking into the truck on Florida Boulevard on Dec. 16. Police said he pried open a locked door and took several cases of alcohol.
Police added that he fled the scene in a white Honda.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
