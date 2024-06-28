91°
Police searching for identity of alleged car burglar

3 hours 17 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 12:26 PM June 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for the identity of an alleged car burglar. 

Police posted the picture above and said the pictured person is believed to be connected to a vehicle burglary that happened on June 22 on Corporate Boulevard. A firearm was also stolen. 

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

