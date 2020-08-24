92°
Police search for masked burglars in early morning jewelry store break-in on Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for burglars involved in an early morning jewelry store break-in on Airline Highway.
Elgin's Jewelry store on Airline Highway was burglarized early Monday morning, police say.
Investigators believe the suspects used a dark-colored compact vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities urge anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to contact authorities at 225-344-7867.