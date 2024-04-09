74°
Police recover stolen car from Mississippi River

5 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police recovered a stolen car after it was found in the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

The car, a black 2021 Honda Accord, was reportedly stolen from Capital Auto Sales on Florida Boulevard, per a search warrant issued Tuesday morning.

Before it was ditched in the river, police believed the car to contain drugs and guns.

