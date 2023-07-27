82°
Police recommend charge against girl at Trump rally

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 31 2016 Mar 31, 2016 March 31, 2016 5:23 PM March 31, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Investigators are recommending that a 15-year-old girl who was pepper sprayed at a Donald Trump rally be charged with disorderly conduct for punching a man in an altercation captured on video.

Police in Janesville are investigating the altercation outside the rally on Tuesday.

The girl told police the man groped her breast. But police said Thursday that they don't have evidence to support that allegation.

Another man wearing a red Trump hat pepper sprayed the girl moments after the punch.

Police Chief David Moore said Thursday that the man the girl punched doesn't want to press assault charges. But his department has recommended juvenile authorities charge her with disorderly conduct.

The man who pepper sprayed the girl remains at large. Police Lt. Keith Lawver said investigators haven't identified him.

