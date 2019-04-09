82°
Police: Motorcyclist dies after hitting piece of lumber along I-12

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- One person is dead after a morning crash involving a motorcycle on I-12 west Tuesday.

The incident was reported before 9 a.m. near Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Authorities said Ronnie Trahan, 51, was rushed to the hospital but died that afternoon.

Police said Trahan lost control of his motorcycle after hitting a piece of lumber on the shoulder of the roadway and crashed.

Crews closed part of the roadway in clear the scene, but it was reopened around 10 a.m.

