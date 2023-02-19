Police: Man accused of indecent behavior at Baton Rouge hair salon

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man accused of inappropriately touching himself at a Baton Rouge hair salon.

The incident occurred June 17 at a hair salon in the 9000 block of Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided photos of the black male suspect, who allegedly walked into the salon, sat in a chair and began performing a sex act on himself in front of a female employee.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 389-3853.