Police: Man accused of indecent behavior at Baton Rouge hair salon

August 02, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking a man accused of inappropriately touching himself at a Baton Rouge hair salon. 

The incident occurred June 17 at a hair salon in the 9000 block of Airline Highway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided photos of the black male suspect, who allegedly walked into the salon, sat in a chair and began performing a sex act on himself in front of a female employee.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 389-3853.

