Police looking for thief who stole barbeque from Walker hardware store

By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - Police are looking for a man who stole a barbeque pit from the Stine's hardware store in Walker. 

The Walker Police Department said the man went into Stine's on Sept. 30 around 12:30 and walked out with a Kamado Blaze BBQ Pit without paying. Officers said he left in a white Chevy or GMC van. 

Anyone with information about the man's identity should call (225) 664-3125. 

