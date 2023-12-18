57°
Latest Weather Blog
Police looking for thief who stole barbeque from Walker hardware store
WALKER - Police are looking for a man who stole a barbeque pit from the Stine's hardware store in Walker.
The Walker Police Department said the man went into Stine's on Sept. 30 around 12:30 and walked out with a Kamado Blaze BBQ Pit without paying. Officers said he left in a white Chevy or GMC van.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the man's identity should call (225) 664-3125.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with...
-
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
-
Deaf children get to sign with Santa during holiday event
-
Community members rallying in support of EBR Superintendent Sito Narcisse
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker