Police looking for suspect in March shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a shooting that left one woman seriously hurt.

BRPD said a woman was shot in the thigh March 25 around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along North 17th Street. Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.

Officers said the suspect may be riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 344-7867.