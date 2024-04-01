75°
Police looking for suspect in March shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a shooting that left one woman seriously hurt.
BRPD said a woman was shot in the thigh March 25 around 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex along North 17th Street. Police said the victim suffered serious injuries.
Officers said the suspect may be riding a red bicycle.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call (225) 344-7867.
