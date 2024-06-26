80°
Police locate missing Hammond teen after asking for assistance

5 hours 34 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 6:15 PM June 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office located a missing 14-year-old girl Wednesday.

According to TPSO, the teen was last seen at her home Hammond Tuesday at 10 p.m.  before being located Wednesday night.

