Police investigating shooting near Mall of Louisiana; 14-year-old injured
BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana that left a female juvenile injured.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police say the gunfire started in the AMC Theatre parking lot where the 14-year-old victim then ran to Dick's Sporting Goods. The girl was shot in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital. She is expected to be okay.
As of now, BRPD says there are no known suspects or motives.
This investigation remains ongoing.
