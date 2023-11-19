73°
Police investigating shooting at Hammond bar
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local bar that left two people injured.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Legends Bar on South Morrison Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, police were notified that two victims had been shot and were arriving at the North Oaks Medical Center. Both victims were treated for their injuries and are in stable condition.
Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective Dustin Williams at (985) 277-5740, the Hammond Police Department's Facebook page, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
This is an ongoing investigation.
