Police investigating after man injured in overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating after a man was injured in an overnight shooting in Baton Rouge.

Around 12:15 a.m. police were called to the 600 block of S. 10th Street in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 21-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

The man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.