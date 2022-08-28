91°
Police investigating after finding 17-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans late Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 17-year-old girl was found shot to death in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans late Saturday night.
The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to a shooting on Franklin Avenue near Filmore Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers found the teen lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital but later died from her injuries.
Police did not release any information about a suspect, according to the news outlet.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504) 822-1111.
