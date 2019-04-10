Police in Livingston Parish training to administer Narcan

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The Denham Springs Police Department is in training to administer the drug Narcan to opioid users. It comes in the form of a nasal spray and is meant to reverse the effects of opioids and prevent potential deadly overdoses.

Police are usually the first to respond to overdose calls, and now could be able to save lives as the opioid epidemic sweeps through the nation.

"With the Narcan, we are trying to reduce the opioid drug deaths within in our city limits," said Amber Fairburn, a detective with the Denham Springs Police Department.

It's not just for users, but also to protect police. Some drugs are so potent the cops can feel dangerous effects.

"In case of emergencies or calls where we do come in contact with something that can put us in harm, we can use it on our fellow officers," Fairburn said.

Narcan is a drug that counteracts the opioids a person encounters. When someone is brought back to consciousness, their next stop should be a hospital.

"It is effective but we do recommend you know getting further medical treatment and also possibly going into a rehab facility or seeking further treatment," Fairburn said.

Their main goal is to save more lives.

"We want to able to get them help," Fairburn said.



The Florida Parishes Human Authority is providing the training and supplying the Narcan.

All police officers will be outfitted with Narcan soon after training.