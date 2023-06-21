88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify teenager shot and killed at convenience store on N. Acadian Thruway

5 hours 23 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 7:32 AM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot multiple times and killed during an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Elijah Moore, 19, was the victim of an armed robbery on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Moore was reportedly shot multiple times and died on the scene. 

No suspect was immediately identified. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days