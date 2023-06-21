88°
Police identify teenager shot and killed at convenience store on N. Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot multiple times and killed during an armed robbery at a convenience store Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Elijah Moore, 19, was the victim of an armed robbery on North Acadian Thruway near Fairfields Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Moore was reportedly shot multiple times and died on the scene.
No suspect was immediately identified.
This is a developing story.
