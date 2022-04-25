Latest Weather Blog
Police identify suspect who shot at officers, injured K-9 Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - After shutting down Plank Road, police located a suspect who shot at an officer Sunday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 50-year-old Neco Matthews shot at two officers shortly before 8 p.m. when they were dispatched to a disturbance around 4670 Plank Road.
The officers were not hit, but the police unit was.
Law enforcement shut down Plank Road around 8:30 Sunday night to find the suspect, who ran from the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street with a gun.
Officers said Matthews was caught by a K-9 officer and his K-9 partner.
Matthews was booked for four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated damage to property, resisting an officer, illegal use of a weapon, injuring or killing a police animal and felon in possession of a firearm.
