Police identify suspect who shot at officers, injured K-9 Sunday night

Monday, April 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - After shutting down Plank Road, police located a suspect who shot at an officer Sunday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 50-year-old Neco Matthews shot at two officers shortly before 8 p.m. when they were dispatched to a disturbance around 4670 Plank Road. 

The officers were not hit, but the police unit was. 

Law enforcement shut down Plank Road around 8:30 Sunday night to find the suspect, who ran from the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street with a gun. 

Officers said Matthews was caught by a K-9 officer and his K-9 partner. 

Matthews was booked for four counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated damage to property, resisting an officer, illegal use of a weapon, injuring or killing a police animal and felon in possession of a firearm. 

