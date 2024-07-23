85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify driver of 18-wheeler that was left dangling off I-10 overpass Monday morning

1 hour 26 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 11:26 AM July 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the deceased driver of an 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Monday morning and dangled off the overpass for hours

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jamoliddin Tokhirov, 38, was driving the 18-wheeler when it hit the inside guardrail, crossed all lanes of traffic, and hit the outside guardrail before coming to rest. 

Tokhirov was ejected from the cab of the track and died on the scene. 

Trending News

Police say the crash is still under investigation. It's unclear why Tokhirov struck the barrier initially. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days