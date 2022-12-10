Police: Florida mom mistakes daughter as intruder, kills her

ST. CLOUD - Police in central Florida say a mother mistook her daughter for an intruder and shot her to death.



St. Cloud police Sgt. Denise Roberts said Wednesday the mother was asleep when she heard someone enter her home late Tuesday.



The mother told police she heard footsteps approaching quickly so she fired a single shot. She then discovered the person was her 27-year-old daughter.



The daughter was taken to a hospital where she died.



St. Cloud Police officials say they aren't releasing the names of the mother or daughter since a person in their household is in law enforcement, and Florida law permits the withholding of identities in such cases.



Detectives are investigating the case but say so far the mother's story matches the evidence.