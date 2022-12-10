Latest Weather Blog
Police: Florida mom mistakes daughter as intruder, kills her
Trending News
ST. CLOUD - Police in central Florida say a mother mistook her daughter for an intruder and shot her to death.
St. Cloud police Sgt. Denise Roberts said Wednesday the mother was asleep when she heard someone enter her home late Tuesday.
The mother told police she heard footsteps approaching quickly so she fired a single shot. She then discovered the person was her 27-year-old daughter.
The daughter was taken to a hospital where she died.
St. Cloud Police officials say they aren't releasing the names of the mother or daughter since a person in their household is in law enforcement, and Florida law permits the withholding of identities in such cases.
Detectives are investigating the case but say so far the mother's story matches the evidence.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Where you can donate gifts to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas ahead of...
-
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car...
-
Feds, state law enforcement still searching for convicted murderer mistakenly released from...
-
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in...
-
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on...