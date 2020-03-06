70°
Police find meth, baby squirrel in woman's purse during traffic stop

Friday, March 06 2020
Source: KOKI-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
GLENPOOL, OK - Police in Oklahoma made a bizarre traffic stop this week, uncovering drugs and a baby squirrel with a tiny dropper of baby formula inside a woman's purse.

KOKI-TV reports Heidi Kolteryahn was the passenger of a speeding vehicle pulled over by Glenpool Police on Sunday. 

Kolteryahn reportedly had nearly a pound of meth in her purse, along with scales and baggies. Aside from the meth, however, police said they also found a baby squirrel and a tiny dropper containing baby formula.

She told officers her son found the animal while working a tree-trimming job. The Oklahoma Game Warden reportedly brought the squirrel to a rehabilitation agent. 

Kolteryahn was charged with drug possession and possession of wildlife during a closed season

