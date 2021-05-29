Police: DeSoto woman fatally injured in Friday car crash

DESOTO PARISH - A Friday afternoon car crash fatally injured a 72-year-old woman.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on LA Highway 175 around I-49. Willie Harper, a Frierson resident, was driving southbound while Tracy McGee, a 77-year-old Grand Cane resident, was traveling northbound.

McGee tried to make a left turn but failed to yield at the intersection, crashing into Harper's car, according to reports. Harper, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was severely injured in the crash. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

McGee was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.