Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police chase stolen vehicle into West Feliciana; 3 arrested early Tuesday morning

2 hours 10 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 5:47 AM July 15, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Three people were arrested after a police chase that originated in Baton Rouge early Tuesday. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said it used spike strips to stop a stolen vehicle on Highway 61 just north of St. Francisville. The chase originated in Baton Rouge and involved a stolen vehicle. 

No one was injured and three people were arrested. 

2une In's Mia Monet was live from the scene Tuesday morning. 

