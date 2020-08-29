85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police called on student sleeping in her Yale dorm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A white graduate student at Yale called police on a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in a common area of her campus residence.
Lolade Siyonbola posted two videos of Monday's encounter on her Facebook page, including part of a conversation with the white student who told her she was calling police after finding her in the room at Yale's Hall of Graduate Studies.
Police questioned Siyonbola for more than 15 minutes. They left after confirming she's a Yale student who lives in the building.
Neither Siyonbola nor Yale immediately responded to emails requesting comment.
The Yale Daily News reports that graduate students received an email Tuesday from the dean of Yale's graduate school of arts and sciences inviting them to share their concerns about the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump arrives to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura cleanup starts
-
Dozens of dead fish wash up in City Park Lake Friday
-
Security guard turned med student determined to help his hometown of Lake...
-
Livingston Parish residents sending load of donations to hurricane victims Saturday
-
Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later
Sports Video
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...