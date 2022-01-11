Police: Break-in, cutting, arson at Louisiana tattoo school

Photo: @worldsonlytattooschool

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Someone broke into a Louisiana tattoo school Tuesday, cut the 74-year-old owner and then set fire to the business, Shreveport police reported.

A man whose last known address was the Salvation Army is wanted on a warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder, Cpl. Chris Bordelon said.

It happened Tuesday morning at a half-century-old business named the World’s Only Tattoo School.

Owner Leonard Pogue’s head was cut in several places, said Bordelon, a police spokesman. He was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, said Tina Callecod, spokeswoman for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Officers responded to a call saying an elderly man was staggering down the street about 7 a.m. Tuesday, The Shreveport Times reported.

They learned he had been attacked by someone who broke into the school.

“He was able to identify his attacker,” Bordelon told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

The officers noticed smoke coming from a nearby building, Bordelon said.

The Times said 10 trucks fought the fire for 30 minutes.

Pogue described himself as the school’s owner, Bordelon said.