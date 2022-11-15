49°
Police asking for public's help to identify armed robber hitting Florida Boulevard businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robber that has targeted businesses along Florida Boulevard.
Officials did not release specific information, but shared pictures of the person wearing hoodies and carrying a gun in businesses.
Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867.
