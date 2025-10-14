Police ask for public's help finding man wanted in connection to shooting during LSU game

BATON ROUGE — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a shooting that happened just off LSU's campus during the LSU vs. South Carolina game.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not made any arrests and believes he has information about the shooting that happened just outside LSU's north gates on the night of Oct. 11, while the Tigers were playing the Gamecocks just on the other side of campus.

Police posted a picture of the man on social media Tuesday afternoon and asked for any information that could help identify him. BRPD asks anyone who can identify him to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.