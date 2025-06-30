76°
Latest Weather Blog
Police ask for help identifying TJ Maxx thieves
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department asked for the public's help on Monday to identify two people they say stole from TJ Maxx.
A Facebook post from the department shows two people carrying allegedly stolen goods out of the store.
Trending News
ZPD asks anyone with information to contact the case officer at mattie.gibson@zacharypd.org or 225-654-1922.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ Fireworks on the Mississippi remains an Independence day tradition
-
Multiple power outages in Prairieville neighborhood cause frustration
-
LSU's Jared Jones teams up with Hooters, raises $11K and hundreds of...
-
Man killed in shooting along Woodpecker Street
-
Balloon release ban bill, Live Oak High pickleball courts among Landry's vetoes...