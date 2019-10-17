Police arrest man in connection with Coursey Blvd. Burger King shooting

Keith Jermaine Franklin

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for allegedly shooting a former co-worker.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Keith Jermaine Franklin had been an employee of a Burger King on Coursey Blvd.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Franklin went to work and found out he was going to be terminated.

His former manager says he left the restaurant and returned an hour and a half later, acting 'suspiciously.'

Franklin allegedly went to the rear of Burger King's parking lot and shot at one of his former co-worker's about five times, hitting him in the right leg.

The employee's injuries were non-life threatening and he later identified Franklin in a lineup.

Police also found video surveillance showing Franklin walk around to the rear of the restaurant, which is where his former co-worker was shot.

Franklin was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

His charges include attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

WBRZ's original report on the shooting is here.