Police arrest Houston fugitive at BR gas station

Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Police in Baton Rouge arrested a man wanted out of Houston for charges of aggravated sexual assault Tuesday.

The arrest happened at a gas station on Highland Road just before 3 p.m.

Investigators said they took 44-year-old Keitha Bonhomme into custody for being a fugitive out of Texas.

Members of the task force said a tip called in anonymously helped them locate and arrest Bonhomme, who will have to be extradited back to Houston.

