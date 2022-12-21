47°
Police activity temporarily shuts down I-110 off-ramp; officials say one in critical condition

Wednesday, December 21 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The I-110 south off-ramp at Evangeline Street was temporarily shut down Wednesday morning due to police activity. 

According to Total Traffic, the off-ramp was closed due to police activity Wednesday, with traffic being directed to exit at Hollywood Street instead of Evangeline Street. 

Officials later confirmed that one person was brought to a local hospital in reportedly critical condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

The off-ramp has since been reopened. 

