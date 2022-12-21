47°
Police activity temporarily shuts down I-110 off-ramp; officials say one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - The I-110 south off-ramp at Evangeline Street was temporarily shut down Wednesday morning due to police activity.
According to Total Traffic, the off-ramp was closed due to police activity Wednesday, with traffic being directed to exit at Hollywood Street instead of Evangeline Street.
Officials later confirmed that one person was brought to a local hospital in reportedly critical condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
The off-ramp has since been reopened.
